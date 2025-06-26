Binny Bansal bets on ShopOS; Flipspaces, Jobizo, Indian Snack House get funding

Binny Bansal (middle) with ShopOS founders

​Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has invested in e-commerce-focused software startup ShopOS while healthtech HR platform Jobizo and Indian Snack House, a direct-to-consumer brand for South Indian sweets, have also secured early-stage funding, the companies said Thursday.

ShopOS, a startup building an AI-native operating system for e-commerce brands, said it has secured $20 million (about Rs 172 crore ) in a seed round of funding led by Binny Bansal's 3STATE Ventures.

The company said the funding will be used to speed up the development of its platform, scale its product and engineering team, and onboard more brand partners across the globe.

ShopOS operates a platform which functions as an operating system for brands designed to execute three critical tasks: automatically generate content such as text, images and videos; create localized ad campaigns and identify customer segments; manage online stores for brands based on user behaviour.

"The potential for an AI-driven operating system to empower brands, particularly in navigating cross-border commerce and hyper-personalization is a lot. Sai and Ajay have the proven e-commerce and technical expertise required to execute this vision,” said Bansal.

The Bengaluru-based startup was established by Sai Krishna V K and Ajay P V. The two previously co-founded Scapic, which was later acquired by Flipkart.

Tech-led commercial design and build platform Flipspaces has secured Rs 50 crore ($5.9 million) from Asiana Fund, which is sponsored by Jalaj Dani, one of the promoters of Asian Paints Ltd.

Asiana Fund was part of Synergy Capital’s investor block when Flipspaces raised Series C funding in May. At the time, Flipspaces said it raised $35 million in the round which was led by Iron Pillar and saw participation from Synergy Capital Partners and Prashasta Seth consortium.

Flipspaces said it aims to expand its footprint across India, the US, and the UAE, and use the fresh funding to develop its proprietary technology stack and by enabling acquisitions in new regions and adjacent categories.

Founded in 2015 by Kunal Sharma, Flipspaces is an interior design and build company which provides software suites for commercial space planning, virtual walkthroughs, procurement and turnkey execution under one integrated platform. It serves enterprises, startups, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Jobizo

Healthtech HR platform Jobizo has raised Rs 12 crore in its pre-Series A round from angel investing platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Alkemi Ventures.

With the fresh capital, the startup will accelerate its product innovation, scale marketing efforts, bolster team strength, and support working capital needs.

Jobizo operates a platform which uses technology to connect healthcare institutions with pre-verified professionals for both temporary and permanent roles. To date, the platform has enabled over 18,500 temporary job placements, facilitated more than 875 permanent hires across India, and supported more than 1,000 international placements. It claims to have a recruitment network spanning 41-plus countries, including the UAE, South Africa, Kenya, and Nepal

The startup, founded in 2021 by Avishek Agarwal and Naveen Trehan, offers nationwide coverage for both temporary roles in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, as well as permanent positions across multiple Indian cities.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) sweet and snacks brand Indian Snack House has secured Rs 2.2 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Titan Capital.

The fresh capital will help Indian Snack House expand to more cities and online platforms, as well as expand the range of products by adding popular snacks from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Founded in 2023 by Rajakumaran and Anbarasan, Indian Snack House sells South Indian sweets and snacks such as Tirunelveli Halwa, Srivilliputhur Palkova, Thoothukudi Macaroons and Nagercoil Banana Chips​.

