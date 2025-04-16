BharatPe-controlled Trillionloans appoints Sandeep Singh as CEO

Sandeep Singh, CEO, Trillionloans

Trillionloans, a subsidiary of BharatPe, has appointed Sandeep Singh as its chief executive officer.

With over 16 years of experience across digital and retail lending, life insurance, and enterprise software, Singh brings deep expertise in financial services and digital lending operations. His leadership experience spans profit and loss management, product strategy, distribution growth, channel development, digital partnerships, strategic alliances, and customer service.

Prior to this, Singh served as the head of digital loans at Aditya Birla Finance. He becomes the first CEO at Trillionloans.

Meanwhile, Trillionloans’ executive director Sabyasachi Senapati will transition to a new role within BharatPe Group. He will lead key growth initiatives and the central platform, leveraging his broad experience to drive expansion across the group’s core business verticals. Senapati will continue as a whole-time director on the board of Trillionloans to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Trillionloans’ portfolio includes merchant loans, MSME financing, revenue-based lending, consumer credit, and vehicle loans. In the first nine months of FY25, the company’s assets under management surpassed Rs 1,000 crore, nearly doubling its loan book since March 2023. The company posted a net profit of Rs 30 crore for the same period.

BharatPe acquired a 51% stake in Trillionloans in May 2023, aiming to boost credit access for merchant partners and enhance profitability. It currently holds a 62.3% stake, with the remaining held by non-banking financial company NDX Financial Services.

As of December 2024, BharatPe--backed by investors such as Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Amplo, Beenext, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadfast Capital, Stead view Capital, and Tiger Global--had infused Rs 280 crore into Trillionloans.

