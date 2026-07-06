Panattoni appoints former IndoSpace chief as India CEO and MD

Sharad Gohil

Panattoni, a privately-owned industrial real estate developer, has appointed Sharad Gohil as chief executive officer and managing director of Panattoni India, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-term growth strategy for the country, it said in a statement.

Gohil brings more than 25 years of experience in real estate investment, asset management, capital raising, and fund management across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Through his career, he has completed more than $4 billion worth of transactions across the industrial, logistics, office, residential, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Gohil joins Panattoni India from IndoSpace Capital Asia, where he served as chief executive officer. At IndoSpace, he was responsible for the overall performance of the business, which managed more than $3.2 billion in assets under management.

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Prior to IndoSpace, Gohil held senior investment and asset management roles at Apollo Global Management, Citigroup Property Investors, and AXA Real Estate Investment Managers, working across India, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

“India is a strategic priority for Panattoni and we see enormous long-term potential in the market. To deliver our ambitions, we wanted the strongest leadership available in the sector. Sharad’s track record of building platforms, raising capital, and delivering growth makes him the ideal person to lead our business in India,” said Robert Dobrzycki, chief executive officer and co-owner, Panattoni.

“His appointment reflects our commitment to the market and our confidence that Panattoni can become a major force in India’s industrial, logistics, and digital infrastructure sectors,” he added.

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Panattoni entered the Indian market in 2022 and has industrial and logistics facilities, including its foundational Delhi-NCR project at Panattoni Park NH71, a recently announced mega logistics park in Kochi, and an aerospace-grade manufacturing hub in Hyderabad.

“Panattoni has built one of the most successful industrial real estate platforms in the world and I am excited by the opportunity to bring that experience, expertise, and ambition to India,” said Gohil.

“The company has assembled an outstanding team over the past few years and established strong foundations for growth. Together, we are exceptionally well positioned to support India’s rapidly expanding industrial, logistics, and digital infrastructure requirements, including the growing demand for world-class data centre infrastructure, and to build a market-leading platform for the future,” he added.

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Panattoni sees India as one of the most important growth markets within its global platform, supported by expanding manufacturing activity, increasing foreign investment, supply chain modernization, and rising demand for industrial, logistics, and digital infrastructure, it said. Alongside its continued growth in logistics and manufacturing, the company sees significant long-term opportunities in digital infrastructure, including the development of data centres to support India’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

The appointment comes as the company accelerates its expansion strategy in India, targeting opportunities across logistics, manufacturing, e-commerce, data centres, and related infrastructure sectors, according to its statement.

Backed by Panattoni’s global platform spanning North America, Europe, India, and the Middle East, the company intends to significantly expand its presence across India’s major industrial corridors and logistics hubs, while also pursuing opportunities in digital infrastructure through its international development expertise, local market knowledge, and long-term investment partnerships.

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