Beyond Snack bags $8.3 mn; Dr. Doodley, Revivo get pre-seed cheques

Beyond Snack founder Manas Madhu

Banana chips maker Beyond Snack has raised Series A funding while pet healthcare startup Dr. Doodley and laundry startup Revivo have secured pre-seed funding.

The company has raised $8.3 million (about Rs 71 crore) in a Series A round led by 12 Flags Group, a consumer-focused investment firm set up by Rakesh Kapoor, the former global chief of Reckitt Benckiser.

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from existing investors NAB Ventures and FAAD Network as well as Japanese VC firm Enrission India Capital, the Alappuzha, Kerala-based company said in a statement.

It said it will use the funds to fuel its growth into new territories, invest in product innovation, and strengthen its supply chain infrastructure.

The new round comes roughly a year-and-a-half after the FMCG brand bagged $3.5 million in a pre-Series A round from venture capital firm NAB Ventures. For 12 Flags, Beyond Snack marks its second known investment since its maiden investment in coffee brand Blue Tokai last year.

Advertisement

Beyond Snack was founded in 2020 by Manas Madhu, Jyoti Rajguru, and Gautam Raghuraman. It claims to serve in 12 countries to date and is aiming to expand its presence in more countries.

Dr. Doodley

Pet healthcare platform Dr. Doodley has raised its first institutional round of funding from student-focused VC firm Campus Fund. It didn’t disclose the amount it raised.

Advertisement

The Bengaluru-based startup, which provides at-home veterinary services and runs vet clinics, said it will use the funds raised in the pre-seed round to accelerate its expansion plans, establish more clinics and strengthen its mobile veterinary services.

Dr. Doodley was founded by Utsav Bisaria and Yash Ladda. It claims to have served over 2,000 paying customers in the past six months through its at-home veterinary services and online consultations.

Revivo

Advertisement

Laundry startup Revivo has secured an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed investment round led by angel investing platform Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup, which provides laundry and dry-cleaning services via a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, will use the funds to strengthen its technology, strategic branding efforts, and increase its workforce.

Revivo was founded by Khushboo Gupta and Vikas Agarwal.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments