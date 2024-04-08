facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Former Reckitt Benckiser CEO’s firm debuts with bet on coffee chain

Former Reckitt Benckiser CEO’s firm debuts with bet on coffee chain

By Aman Rawat

  • 08 Apr 2024
Premium
Former Reckitt Benckiser CEO’s firm debuts with bet on coffee chain
Rakesh Kapoor, founder, 12 Flags

A consumer investment firm of Rakesh Kapoor, the former global chief executive officer of Reckitt Benckiser, has made its maiden investment in India -- a homegrown coffee chain brand backed by several marquee investors.   Kapoor, who worked at Reckitt for more than 32 years before quitting the multinational consumer goods company ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

BlackCarrot onboards Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia as investor

Consumer

BlackCarrot onboards Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia as investor

Premium
Former Reckitt Benckiser CEO's firm debuts with bet on coffee chain

Consumer

Former Reckitt Benckiser CEO's firm debuts with bet on coffee chain

Premium
What's cooking at Fireside-backed Smytten after crossing revenue milestone?

Consumer

What's cooking at Fireside-backed Smytten after crossing revenue milestone?

Premium
Carlyle joins race for controlling stake in bakery chain

Consumer

Carlyle joins race for controlling stake in bakery chain

Pro
Samara pumping more cash into portfolio firm ahead of IPO as business flounders

Consumer

Samara pumping more cash into portfolio firm ahead of IPO as business flounders

Premium
Marquee PE firms join race to buy out ICICI Venture from bakery chain

Consumer

Marquee PE firms join race to buy out ICICI Venture from bakery chain

Advertisement