Peak XV-backed Skillmatics to increase focus on domestic sales amid tailwinds

Premium
Direct-to-consumer brand Skillmatics, which manufactures and retails educational games for children, is gearing up to boost its Indian story as the market here now holds enough potential in both online and offline areas, a top executive told VCCircle. Skillmatics, who until now, has been deriving 80-85% revenue from international operations, will ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.