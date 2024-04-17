facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • South Africa's Vuna Partners picks up minority stake in local consumer player

South Africa's Vuna Partners picks up minority stake in local consumer player

By Dilasha Seth

  • 17 Apr 2024
Premium
South Africa's Vuna Partners picks up minority stake in local consumer player
Siya Nhlumayo, partner, Vuna Partners

South Africa-based mid-market private equity investor Vuna Partners struck a fifth deal from its debut investment vehicle, in a fresh and frozen produce business operating out of Johannesburg, it is learnt.  The firm, which invests across sectors like financial services, education, industrials, food & beverage, healthcare, among others in the region, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
South Africa's Vuna Partners picks up minority stake in local consumer player

Consumer

South Africa's Vuna Partners picks up minority stake in local consumer player

Premium
Peak XV-backed Skillmatics to increase focus on domestic sales amid tailwinds

Consumer

Peak XV-backed Skillmatics to increase focus on domestic sales amid tailwinds

Wow! Momo gets $8.4 mn top-up in Series D from Z3Partners

Consumer

Wow! Momo gets $8.4 mn top-up in Series D from Z3Partners

Premium
How Lighthouse PE valued Nestle veteran's FMCG firm in its biggest bet yet

Consumer

How Lighthouse PE valued Nestle veteran's FMCG firm in its biggest bet yet

Consumer goods firms gear up to cash in on a sizzling summer

Consumer

Consumer goods firms gear up to cash in on a sizzling summer

Premium
BanyanTree in talks to exit seven-year-old bet from second fund

Consumer

BanyanTree in talks to exit seven-year-old bet from second fund

Advertisement