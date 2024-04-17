South Africa's Vuna Partners picks up minority stake in local consumer player

Premium
South Africa-based mid-market private equity investor Vuna Partners struck a fifth deal from its debut investment vehicle, in a fresh and frozen produce business operating out of Johannesburg, it is learnt. The firm, which invests across sectors like financial services, education, industrials, food & beverage, healthcare, among others in the region, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.