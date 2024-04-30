Bottomline: Livpure's revenue on an upward trajectory, losses narrow
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Bottomline: Livpure's revenue on an upward trajectory, losses narrow

Bottomline: Livpure's revenue on an upward trajectory, losses narrow

By Aman Rawat

  • 30 Apr 2024
Premium
Bottomline: Livpure's revenue on an upward trajectory, losses narrow
Rakesh Kaul, managing director, Livpure

Water purifying brand Livpure, which is owned by Gurugram-based SAR Group, appears to have cracked the code to mitigate its operational challenges while inching closeee to profit with a clear growth trajectory. The company appears to have made significant strides towards streamlining its operations and dealing with its operational challenges as ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: Livpure's revenue on an upward trajectory, losses narrow

Consumer

Bottomline: Livpure's revenue on an upward trajectory, losses narrow

Premium
White & Blue maker Alcobrew Distilleries eyes revenue milestone, plans new products

Consumer

White & Blue maker Alcobrew Distilleries eyes revenue milestone, plans new products

Convergent-backed Agilitas Sports acquires exclusive rights for Lotto in India, Australia

Consumer

Convergent-backed Agilitas Sports acquires exclusive rights for Lotto in India, Australia

Premium
Motilal Oswal Alts-backed Cycle Pure's CEO on growth plans, market trends and more

Consumer

Motilal Oswal Alts-backed Cycle Pure's CEO on growth plans, market trends and more

SaaS startup Zepic, three others raise early-stage funding

Consumer

SaaS startup Zepic, three others raise early-stage funding

Premium
South Africa's Vuna Partners picks up minority stake in local consumer player

Consumer

South Africa's Vuna Partners picks up minority stake in local consumer player

Advertisement