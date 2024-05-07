Verlinvest's venture capital arm V3 eyes stake in local kitchenware startup

Premium
V3 Ventures, the venture capital arm of Belgian investment company Verlinvest and a backer of several homegrown direct-to-consumer brands, is in advanced stages of talks to invest in an Indian cookware brand, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. V3 Ventures, an investor in companies like audio content platform Kuku ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.