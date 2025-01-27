Bank of Singapore makes six new appointments in Dubai
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Bank of Singapore makes six new appointments in Dubai

Bank of Singapore makes six new appointments in Dubai

By Reuters

  • 27 Jan 2025
Bank of Singapore makes six new appointments in Dubai
Credit: Thinkstock

Bank of Singapore, one of Asia's biggest private banks, said on Monday that it has made six new appointments in Dubai to enhance its advisory and product solutions in the region.

Bank of Singapore, part of Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation OCBC.SI, said in a statement that Zeena Abou Elnaja joined its investment advisory team from Swiss bank Julius Baer BAER.S.

The private bank added that Mehvish Ayub joined as a senior specialist covering managed solutions and alternatives in the region from State Street Global Advisors.

Advertisement

Bank of Singapore also welcomed Brandon Chee as a product specialist covering equity and structured products advisory, and Anish Mehta as a product specialist on the FX or foreign exchange advisory desk.

It also announced Yasmine Omari as the head of wealth planning for the bank's Dubai operations and Fatima Al Zadjali as director for marketing and communications.

"These hires are key for us strategically as we continue to build our Dubai hub's presence across the region," Ranjit Khanna, Bank of Singapore's head of private banking for Europe and the Middle East and chief executive for Dubai, said in the statement.

Advertisement

Reuters reported in August last year that Bank of Singapore aimed to grow its business in the Middle East with the region contributing up to 20% of its overall revenue and private banking assets over the next three to five years from around 10%.

DubaiUAEBank of SingaporeInternational

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
M&As may improve this year, IPO pipeline to stay strong: Kotak I-Banking's S Ramesh

Finance

M&As may improve this year, IPO pipeline to stay strong: Kotak I-Banking's S Ramesh

Carlyle appoints new global wealth division head for Asia Pacific

Finance

Carlyle appoints new global wealth division head for Asia Pacific

Investcorp could consider listing in 3-5 years, eyes US retirement savings

Finance

Investcorp could consider listing in 3-5 years, eyes US retirement savings

Premium
Samara's Vikram Agarwal on roll-up model, different exit strategies and more

Finance

Samara's Vikram Agarwal on roll-up model, different exit strategies and more

Premium
VC firm 500 Global rolls out new MENA-focused fund

Finance

VC firm 500 Global rolls out new MENA-focused fund

IIFL Fintech Fund collects $23 mn in second outing

Finance

IIFL Fintech Fund collects $23 mn in second outing

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW