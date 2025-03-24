Bank of America set to appoint Vikram Sahu as new country head for India
Bank of America set to appoint Vikram Sahu as new country head for India

By Reuters

  • 24 Mar 2025
The Bank of America logo is seen on the entrance to a Bank of America financial center in New York City, US. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Bank of America Corp is set to appoint Vikram Sahu as the new country executive for its India business, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

Sahu, who is currently head of global equity research based out of New York, will replace Kaku Nakhate as the India country executive.

Sahu will move to India in the second quarter to assume leadership of the India franchise, the memo said.

Nakhate has headed the bank's India operations for 15 years. She will retain the position of chief executive officer of the India regulated entity till the Reserve Bank of India approves Sahu's appointment.

A spokesperson for Bank of America in India declined to comment.

