Bajaj Housing Finance aims $7 bn valuation in IPO
By Reuters

  • 03 Sep 2024
Credit: 123RF.com

ndia's Bajaj Housing Finance is targeting a valuation of 582.97 billion rupees ($6.94 billion) through its $782 million initial public offering, a term sheet showed on Tuesday.

The home loan financing unit of Bajaj Finance has set a price band of 66-70 rupees per share for the IPO, which will run from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, the term sheet showed.

As of Aug. 28, about 200 companies have raised $7.11 billion through IPOs this year, more than double in the same period last year, according to LSEG data.

Bajaj Housing's offer would make it among the biggest Indian IPOs this year, following Ola Electric Mobility and Bharti Hexacom.

The company is issuing new shares worth up to 35.60 billion rupees, and aims to use the proceeds to boost its capital base.

Additionally, Bajaj Finance is selling shares worth up to 30 billion rupees.

In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India had released a list of non-bank lenders with 500 billion rupees of assets under management and set norms that require Bajaj Housing Finance to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025.

The company reported a profit after tax of 17.31 billion rupees for the year ended March 31, 2024 up about 38% year-on-year, while total revenue from operations rose 34% to 76.17 billion rupees.

Kotak Investment Banking, BoFa Securities India, Goldman Sachs and Axis Capital are among the bookrunning lead managers of the IPO.
 

Finance

Finance

