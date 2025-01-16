Bain Capital backs Dhoot Transmission in second India auto-component bet
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Bain Capital backs Dhoot Transmission in second India auto-component bet

Bain Capital backs Dhoot Transmission in second India auto-component bet

By Roshan Abraham

  • 16 Jan 2025
Bain Capital backs Dhoot Transmission in second India auto-component bet
Bain Capital's logo at a news conference in Tokyo | Credit: Reuters

Private equity firm Bain Capital is picking up a significant minority stake in Dhoot Transmission Group, marking its second investment in an Indian automotive component maker within five months. 

The investment will help Dhoot to drive innovation, expand global reach, and capitalize on high-growth segments, Bain said in a statement. It didn’t disclose the amount it is investing or the size of the stake it will pick up. 

The deal comes just months after Bain in September invested in RSB Transmission to help the auto component company pursue organic growth and acquisitions. 

Advertisement

India's multi-billion-dollar auto components sector has seen increased private equity interest recently even though the broader auto industry is seeing a slowdown after coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, Carlyle and Kedaara Capital are among the other PE firms that have invested in the auto component sector. 

Late last year, Carlyle struck a deal to pick up a stake in Gurugram-based auto parts maker Roop Automotive Ltd as part of a two-stage transaction that involves Roop first absorbing auto parts supplier Highway Industries Ltd. 

Dhoot Transmission, which makes wiring harness for two- and three-wheeler vehicles as well as commercial vehicles, said Bain’s investment will fuel its market leadership and international presence through organic and inorganic routes. 

Advertisement

"We see significant opportunities to expand both organically and inorganically, accelerate exports, and enhance their global footprint," said Rishi Mandawat, partner at Bain Capital

Dhoot Transmission was founded in 1988 and is owned by Rahul Dhoot and his family. Apart from wiring harness, it makes electronics sensors and controllers, automotive switches, connection systems and a range of products for electric vehicles. The group employs more than 10,000 people across 20 manufacturing facilities in India, the UK, Slovakia, and Thailand. 

Alvarez and Marsal, AZB & Partners, ERM, ICICI Securities, Kearney, Kirkland and Ellis, KPMG and PwC acted as advisors to Bain Capital. Singhi Advisors, Trilegal and Deloitte served as advisors to Dhoot Transmission. 

Advertisement
Dhoot Transmission GroupBain Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

GIC-backed AM Green ties up with DP World for green fuel export projects

Manufacturing

GIC-backed AM Green ties up with DP World for green fuel export projects

Premium
Mahindra's EV arm attracts another offshore investor

Manufacturing

Mahindra's EV arm attracts another offshore investor

Apollo Global, Synergy to partially exit JSW Cement as decks cleared for IPO

Manufacturing

Apollo Global, Synergy to partially exit JSW Cement as decks cleared for IPO

PAG ups India packaging play with back-to-back deals for Pravesha, Manjushree

Manufacturing

PAG ups India packaging play with back-to-back deals for Pravesha, Manjushree

Goodyear to sell Dunlop brand to Japan's Sumitomo Rubber for $701 mn

Manufacturing

Goodyear to sell Dunlop brand to Japan's Sumitomo Rubber for $701 mn

Pro
ChrysCap's public markets fund adds a new company to portfolio

Manufacturing

ChrysCap's public markets fund adds a new company to portfolio

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW