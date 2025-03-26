Kotak Alternate Asset looks to invest in South India-based manufacturing firm

Premium Srini Sriniwasan, MD, Kotak Alternate Asset

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd, the alternative asset management arm of the Kotak Mahindra Group, is in talks to invest in a South India-based machine tool manufacturing firm, VCCircle has learnt. Kotak Alternate Asset, which manages over $22 billion (Rs 1.88 lakh crore) across various asset classes--including private equity, real estate, ......