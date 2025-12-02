Rossari Biotech draws interest from bulge-bracket PE firms
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Rossari Biotech draws interest from bulge-bracket PE firms

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 02 Dec 2025
Pro
Rossari Biotech draws interest from bulge-bracket PE firms
Rossari Biotech's Silvassa manufacturing facility | Credit: Company/LinkedIn

Rossari Biotech Ltd, a Mumbai-listed speciality chemicals manufacturer, has attracted interest from several deep-pocketed private equity firms in a development that could potentially lead to an ownership change, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The development comes more than five years after the company went public in July 2020, ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Contract manufacturer Nash Industries set to wrap up big-ticket PE deal

Manufacturing

Contract manufacturer Nash Industries set to wrap up big-ticket PE deal

Pro
Race heats up as global, Indian suitors circle FMC's India operations

Manufacturing

Race heats up as global, Indian suitors circle FMC's India operations

Pro
Amicus churns out juicy profit as portfolio firm nears $1 bn valuation

Manufacturing

Amicus churns out juicy profit as portfolio firm nears $1 bn valuation

Artha, Advenza, others invest in Agnikul Cosmos

Manufacturing

Artha, Advenza, others invest in Agnikul Cosmos

Premium
South African PE Growth Capital Partners set to close a bolt-on buy in industrials

Manufacturing

South African PE Growth Capital Partners set to close a bolt-on buy in industrials

Premium
South African PE firm Sana Partners set to acquire irrigation equipment maker

Manufacturing

South African PE firm Sana Partners set to acquire irrigation equipment maker

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW