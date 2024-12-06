Bulge-bracket PE firm acquiring majority stake in Roop Automotives

India’s auto component industry, which has previously attracted deep-pocketed private equity investors such as Blackstone, Bain Capital and Warburg Pincus, has lured another big buyout firm that will take over a majority stake in Gurgaon, Haryana-based Roop Automotives Ltd as part of a larger transaction. Under the two-stage transaction, Roop Automotives ......