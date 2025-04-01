ITC to acquire Aditya Birla Real Estate's pulp and paper unit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

ITC to acquire Aditya Birla Real Estate's pulp and paper unit

By Reuters

  • 01 Apr 2025
ITC to acquire Aditya Birla Real Estate's pulp and paper unit
An ITC manufacturing facility | Credit: ITC

Indian conglomerate ITC said on Monday it would acquire the pulp and paper business of Aditya Birla Real Estate for up to 35 billion rupees ($409.7 million).

The acquisition will add 480,000 metric tonnes per year of capacity to ITC's paperboards and specialty papers business, the company said.

The deal comes as ITC's paperboards, paper, and packaging segment faces headwinds from low-priced Chinese and Indonesian supplies in global markets, weak domestic demand and an unprecedented surge in wood prices.

Advertisement

"The acquisition will strengthen the market standing of ITC's paperboards and specialty papers business and engender new opportunities in the domestic and international markets," said B Sumant, ITC executive director.

ITC, which already produces over 1 million metric tonnes per year, said the transaction is expected to close in about six months, subject to regulatory approvals including clearance from the Competition Commission of India and the transfer of land leases.

Advertisement
ITCAditya Birla Real Estate

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Contract manufacturing firm Nash Industries weighs stake sale, hires banker

Manufacturing

Contract manufacturing firm Nash Industries weighs stake sale, hires banker

Saudi Aramco looks to invest in BPCL, ONGC refineries

Manufacturing

Saudi Aramco looks to invest in BPCL, ONGC refineries

TPG-led group to buy 90% stake in Siemens Energy's Indian wind unit

Manufacturing

TPG-led group to buy 90% stake in Siemens Energy's Indian wind unit

Premium
Kotak Alts looks to invest in South India-based manufacturing firm

Manufacturing

Kotak Alts looks to invest in South India-based manufacturing firm

India govt slaps Samsung with tax demand of $601 mn for telecom imports

Manufacturing

India govt slaps Samsung with tax demand of $601 mn for telecom imports

Premium
Indian, Japanese firms in race to acquire Borkar Packaging

Manufacturing

Indian, Japanese firms in race to acquire Borkar Packaging

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW