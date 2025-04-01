ITC to acquire Aditya Birla Real Estate's pulp and paper unit

An ITC manufacturing facility | Credit: ITC

Indian conglomerate ITC said on Monday it would acquire the pulp and paper business of Aditya Birla Real Estate for up to 35 billion rupees ($409.7 million).

The acquisition will add 480,000 metric tonnes per year of capacity to ITC's paperboards and specialty papers business, the company said.

The deal comes as ITC's paperboards, paper, and packaging segment faces headwinds from low-priced Chinese and Indonesian supplies in global markets, weak domestic demand and an unprecedented surge in wood prices.

Advertisement

"The acquisition will strengthen the market standing of ITC's paperboards and specialty papers business and engender new opportunities in the domestic and international markets," said B Sumant, ITC executive director.

ITC, which already produces over 1 million metric tonnes per year, said the transaction is expected to close in about six months, subject to regulatory approvals including clearance from the Competition Commission of India and the transfer of land leases.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments