Bain Capital to join cap table of auto component maker

Private equity firm Bain Capital Tuesday said it will invest undisclosed amount in auto component and construction equipment maker RSB Transmissions to help it pursue organic growth and M&A opportunities.

RSB Transmissions, founded in 1973 by R.K. and S.K. Behera, works as an ancillary unit for original equipment makers, including Tata Motors. It specialises in the design and manufacturing of components used in commercial vehicles, passenger cars, construction and off-highway equipment.

At present, the company has 16 manufacturing facilities in India, including locations in Jamshedpur, Pune, Dharwad, and Chennai – besides an international site in Mexico.

Advertisement

The transaction is subject to receipt of necessary approvals from all relevant authorities, Bain Capital said.

"We believe the auto components industry and the company are at an inflection point. We are collaborating with the Behera family to build a larger and more diversified platform,” said Rishi Mandawat, partner at Bain Capital.

Axis Capital, KPMG, Kirkland and Ellis, Khaitan & Co, McKinsey, ERM and Alvarez and Marsal served as advisors to Bain Capital.

Advertisement

Bain Capital, being a multi-asset alternative investment firm, invests via various asset classes like private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, real estate, life sciences, insurance, and other strategic areas of focus. In India, Bain Capital has invested in the likes of Hero MotoCorp, Porus Labs, J.M. Baxi, and Quest Global.

Share article on Leave Your Comments