B2B firm TravClan snags $4.7 mn from Hashed emergent fund, others

TravClan Technology India Pvt Ltd, which runs global business-to-business (B2B) travel platform TravClan, on Thursday said it has raised $4.7 million (around Rs 36 crore) in its extended pre-Series A funding round led by Hashed emergent fund.

Other angel investors who participated in the round include Nick Talwar (CEO at Circle Up), Aayush Phumbra (Ex co-founder of Chegg), Travis Katz (Ex co-founder of Trip.com), Pritesh Gupta (Ex co-founder of Zipgo), and Vikram Chopra and Mehul Agrawal (Co-founders of Cars24).

Last year in July, TravClan raised $2.2 million (around Rs 17 crore) in its pre-Series A round led by S Korea and Singapore-based TheVentures and Leo Capital.

“Offline travel agents sell over $500 billion travel every year. Covid has accelerated the need and demand from travel agents to digitize their operations. Our platform is enabling travel companies to rebuild their business faster and earn a better livelihood by generating more demand.

Our tech-first approach to solving challenges faced by travel businesses has allowed us to build a highly capital-efficient business with a small team," said Arun Bagaria, Co-Founder and CEO, TravClan.

The additional capital raised within three months of the previous round allows us to double down on investing in product and technology as we look to rapidly scale 10x over the next year," he added.

Founded in 2018 by Arun Bagaria, Chirag Agrawal, and Ashish Thapliyal, TravClan helps agents to build and grow their travel business online by setting up websites and selling products digitally.

It also provides marketing tools that allow its users to generate more demand from social media, and earn more profit by booking flights, hotels, and holidays with suppliers across the world on its platform.

According to the startup's statement, TravClan has expanded its physical presence in eight cities in India, Dubai and Singapore and plans to launch operations in the US and South East over the next 12 months.