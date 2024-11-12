Angel platform Growth Sense rolls out maiden investment vehicle

Premium Sanjay Sarda, Sushant Bhasin and Jimish Kapadia, co-founders, Growth Sense | Credit: GrowthSense website

Early-stage angel investment platform Growth Sense - founded by Jimish Kapadia, Sanjay Sarda and Sushant Bhasin, has floated its maiden fund – Growth Sense Venture Fund – to back companies across various industries, VCCircle has learned. Growth Sense, which has invested in more than 88 startups through its angel network, is raising ......