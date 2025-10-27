Amitabh Sharma returns to JSA Advocates as partner in Gurugram office
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Amitabh Sharma returns to JSA Advocates as partner in Gurugram office

Amitabh Sharma returns to JSA Advocates as partner in Gurugram office

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 27 Oct 2025
  • Listen to Story
Amitabh Sharma returns to JSA Advocates as partner in Gurugram office
Amitabh Sharma of JSA Advocates and Solicitors

Corporate lawyer Amitabh Sharma has rejoined JSA Advocates and Solicitors (JSA) at its Gurugram office, the firm said in a statement.

Sharma brings over 25 years of experience advising on general corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, projects, and financing.

Before returning to JSA, Sharma was associated with NorthExcel Associates & Legal for more than six years. He earlier served as managing partner at HSA Advocates and held senior roles at Khaitan & Co and JSA, where he was a partner for six years and began his legal career.

Advertisement

Sharma has advised multinational corporations, financial institutions, NBFCs, private equity firms, and public sector enterprises. His cross-border experience spans jurisdictions including the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Mozambique. He has also guided several clients on India entry and divestment strategies, as per a press note.

In addition to his legal practice, Sharma serves as an independent director on the boards of several listed and non-listed Indian companies.

An alumnus of Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, Sharma is a member of the Bar Council of Delhi.

Advertisement

Founded in 1991, JSA is a full-service national law firm with over 600 legal professionals across offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Amitabh SharmaJSA Advocates and SolicitorsNorthExcel Associates & Legal

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
EQT-owned Zelestra hires another senior exec for India arm

Infrastructure

EQT-owned Zelestra hires another senior exec for India arm

Premium
Ex-SEBI member Ananth Narayan on AIF norms, making accreditation mandatory, and more

People

Ex-SEBI member Ananth Narayan on AIF norms, making accreditation mandatory, and more

Pro
EQT-owned Zelestra set to name renewable energy veteran new India chief

Infrastructure

EQT-owned Zelestra set to name renewable energy veteran new India chief

Pro
Blackstone's plan to rope in India clean energy veteran falls through

Infrastructure

Blackstone's plan to rope in India clean energy veteran falls through

SEBI official leading Jane Street probe leaves office after term ends

People

SEBI official leading Jane Street probe leaves office after term ends

Premium
Piramal Alts appoints former Avendus exec as performing credit co-head

People

Piramal Alts appoints former Avendus exec as performing credit co-head

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW