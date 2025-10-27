Amitabh Sharma returns to JSA Advocates as partner in Gurugram office

Amitabh Sharma of JSA Advocates and Solicitors

Corporate lawyer Amitabh Sharma has rejoined JSA Advocates and Solicitors (JSA) at its Gurugram office, the firm said in a statement.

Sharma brings over 25 years of experience advising on general corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, projects, and financing.

Before returning to JSA, Sharma was associated with NorthExcel Associates & Legal for more than six years. He earlier served as managing partner at HSA Advocates and held senior roles at Khaitan & Co and JSA, where he was a partner for six years and began his legal career.

Advertisement

Sharma has advised multinational corporations, financial institutions, NBFCs, private equity firms, and public sector enterprises. His cross-border experience spans jurisdictions including the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Mozambique. He has also guided several clients on India entry and divestment strategies, as per a press note.

In addition to his legal practice, Sharma serves as an independent director on the boards of several listed and non-listed Indian companies.

An alumnus of Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, Sharma is a member of the Bar Council of Delhi.

Advertisement

Founded in 1991, JSA is a full-service national law firm with over 600 legal professionals across offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Share article on Leave Your Comments