Amitabh Sharma returns to JSA Advocates as partner in Gurugram office

Corporate lawyer Amitabh Sharma has rejoined JSA Advocates and Solicitors (JSA) at its Gurugram office, the firm said in a statement.
Sharma brings over 25 years of experience advising on general corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, projects, and financing.
Before returning to JSA, Sharma was associated with NorthExcel Associates & Legal for more than six years. He earlier served as managing partner at HSA Advocates and held senior roles at Khaitan & Co and JSA, where he was a partner for six years and began his legal career.
Sharma has advised multinational corporations, financial institutions, NBFCs, private equity firms, and public sector enterprises. His cross-border experience spans jurisdictions including the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Mozambique. He has also guided several clients on India entry and divestment strategies, as per a press note.
In addition to his legal practice, Sharma serves as an independent director on the boards of several listed and non-listed Indian companies.
An alumnus of Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, Sharma is a member of the Bar Council of Delhi.
Founded in 1991, JSA is a full-service national law firm with over 600 legal professionals across offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.