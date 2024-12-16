Amicus Capital gets commitment from offshore investor for second fund

Premium Mahesh Parasuraman, partner and co-founder, Amicus Capital

Bengaluru-based mid-market private equity firm Amicus Capital, which is raising capital for its second India outing, has tapped a European institutional investor as a limited partner, VCCircle has gathered. The growth-and-mid-market-focussed fund, led by partner and co-founder Mahesh Parasuraman, and counts European Investment Bank and US International Development Finance Corporation, has ......