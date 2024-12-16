Amicus Capital gets commitment from offshore investor for second fund
  Amicus Capital gets commitment from offshore investor for second fund

Amicus Capital gets commitment from offshore investor for second fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 16 Dec 2024
Amicus Capital gets commitment from offshore investor for second fund
Mahesh Parasuraman, partner and co-founder, Amicus Capital

Bengaluru-based mid-market private equity firm Amicus Capital, which is raising capital for its second India outing, has tapped a European institutional investor as a limited partner, VCCircle has gathered.  The growth-and-mid-market-focussed fund, led by partner and co-founder Mahesh Parasuraman, and counts European Investment Bank and US International Development Finance Corporation, has ......

