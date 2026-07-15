Agentic AI startup Emergent enters unicorn club with Series C round
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Agentic AI startup Emergent enters unicorn club with Series C round

By Malvika Maloo

  • 15 Jul 2026
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Agentic AI startup Emergent enters unicorn club with Series C round
Emergent co-founders Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha

Emergent, an agentic AI platform that enables founders and businesses to build full-stack, production-ready web and mobile applications, has raised $130 million (Rs 1,251 crore) in a Series C funding round, entering the unicorn club in just about a year since launch.

The round was led by homegrown private equity firm Creaegis, with MNI Ventures-Claypond Capital and venture capital firm Sentinel Global as co-lead investors. It also saw participation from Khosla Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Lightspeed, and Y Combinator. The round valued Emergent at $1.5 billion, a fivefold jump from its previous valuation of about $300 million in January.

“It's essentially a testament to the kind of growth we're seeing and the kind of market opportunity that we're seeing right now,” said Mukund Jha, co-founder and chief executive officer of Emergent.

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“Since our last fundraise, we have almost grown 4x in business – both in users and revenue. Our CACs have significantly improved and so have our gross margins. The retention is really high, so it's a forward outlook on the business, and it's shaping up,” he added.

Mukund Jha, who previously co-founded on-demand delivery platform Dunzo, launched Emergent in 2025 with his brother Madhav Jha, a former machine learning engineer at Dropbox. Emergent offers an agentic AI coding platform that enables small business owners, solo founders, and creators to build and launch software without writing a single line of code.

“We started our journey as a vibe coding tool where we allowed people to build production-grade applications just by chatting with your agents, and now we're expanding our scope to essentially become an operating system for businesses. We see a lot of SMBs automating large parts of their internal workflows, and we want to help them accelerate their journey,” Jha said.

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The platform uses a team of specialized AI agents to write code, test, and deploy applications in the cloud. Users can build CRMs, ERPs, marketplaces, mobile applications, internal tools, customer-facing products, and operational systems through autonomous AI agents.

The latest round takes the total funding raised by the startup to $230 million. 

Around six months ago, in January, Emergent had raised  $70 million (Rs 636 crore then) in a Series B funding round from Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Three months earlier, it raised $23 million (Rs 204 crore) in a Series A round led by Lightspeed, with participation from Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures, and angel investors including Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot, and Balaji Srinivasan. It also secured a strategic investment from Google’s AI Futures Fund in December. Previously, it had pocketed $7 million in a seed round backed by Y Combinator and Together Fund.

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EmergentUnicornCreaegisManipal GroupClaypondSentinel GlobalKhosla VenturesSoftbank Vision Fund 2LightspeedY Combinator

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