Vibe-coding startup Emergent bags $70 mn in Series B funding

Emergent co-founders Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha

Emergent, an agentic AI platform, has secured $70 million (Rs 636 crore) in a Series B funding round from Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, just three months after closing its Series A round.

Existing investors Prosus, Lightspeed, Together, and Y Combinator also participated in the round.

While the startup declined to disclose its valuation, media reports peg it at about $300 million.

The startup plans to use the funds for team expansion and to accelerate product development and drive entry into new markets, it said in a statement.

The company was founded in 2025 by Mukund Jha, who previously co-founded on-demand delivery platform Dunzo, and his brother Madhav Jha, a former machine learning engineer at Dropbox.

Emergent offers an agentic AI coding platform that enables small business owners, solo founders, and creators to build and launch software without writing a single line of code. The platform uses a team of specialized AI agents to code, test, and deploy applications in the cloud.

The latest round takes Emergent’s total capital raised so far to $100 million.

In September 2025, the company raised $23 million (Rs 204 crore) in a Series A round led by Lightspeed, with participation from Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures, and angels, including Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot, and Balaji Srinivasan. It also secured a strategic investment from Google’s AI Futures Fund in December. Previously, it had pocketed $7 million in a seed round backed by Y Combinator and Together Fund.

“Software creation is undergoing a structural shift,” said Mukund Jha, co-founder and chief executive of Emergent. “It used to be that only people with technical training or capital got to turn ideas into real products. Emergent flips that model. We are seeing millions of people build and ship real businesses, workflows, and products in days.”

The startup claims to have more than 5 million users across more than 190 countries. It also said it has scaled to $50 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is on track to surpass $100 million ARR by April 2026.

“Emergent is growing at a pace we rarely see because it is tapping into a segment that has never been served,” said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures. “When barriers to software creation fall this quickly, behavior changes across industries, not just within the technology sector. Emergent is early in shaping how software gets created and monetized over the next decade, not just the next product cycle, and its users are quick to share their success.”

