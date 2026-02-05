ZILO, Material Depot, Dr Doodley, others bag early-stage funding

ZILO co-founder and CIO Bhavik Jhaveri and co-founder and CEO Padmakumar Pal

Quick commerce startup ZILO, home interiors platform Material Depot, pet healthcare firm Dr Doodley, and two other companies have raised funding in early-stage rounds from venture capital firms, angel investors and others.

Fashion quick-commerce startup ZILO has raised $15.3 million (Rs 140 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from existing investors InfoEdge Ventures and Chiratae Ventures

Peak XV invested $8 million in the round, while InfoEdge Ventures and Chiratae Ventures doubled down in the round with $2.5 million each. Other participating investors were Alteria Capital, Stride Ventures, and angel investors, including Groww CEO Lalit Keshre, CRED founder Kunal Shah, Originity founder Sachin Oswal, FirstClub founder Ayyappan R, Shadowfax CEO Abhishek Bansal, Servify founder Sreevathsa Prabhakar, and Foxtale and Luma Fertility equity partner Preeta Sukhtankar.

The startup plans to use the capital raised to scale operations, strengthen brand building, invest in technology, expand to new markets such as Mumbai and other cities and build an elevated customer experience. Over the next 12-14 months, ZILO plans to deepen its capabilities and expand its market presence, it said.

"The capital will help us scale thoughtfully, deepen our tech and deliver a truly elevated fashion experience at quick-commerce speed,” said Padmakumar Pal, co-founder and CEO, ZILO.

ZILO, founded by Pal and Bhavik Jhaveri, is a fashion-tech platform which delivers on-trend outfits from over 200 national, international, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in under 60 minutes, with features like home trials, instant returns, and personalized style recommendations. The platform capitalizes on a hybrid supply model of dark stores and brand outlets, ensuring fresh, in-season collections.

Home interiors materials platform Material Depot has raised $10 million in a Series A round co-led by Accel and Stellaris Venture Partners.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company plans to deploy the fresh capital raised to strengthen its technology backbone across supply chain, inventory planning, and in-store assisted selling, expand its curated product portfolio and exclusive collections, and scale its offline presence across cities.

The round saw participation from Whiteboard Capital, DeVC, Soma Capital, MyAsiaVC, along with a group of angel investors, including Livspace founder Ramakant Sharma, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori, BharatPe founder Shashvat Nakrani, Carlyle India MD and partner Abhiroop Jayanthi, Spinny founder Niraj Singh, and several others.

Founded in 2022 by Manish Reddy and Sarthak Agrawal, Material Depot offers a curated range of designer materials across tiles, laminates, wall panels, wallpapers, quartz, plywood, wooden flooring, among others, via a combination of digital channel and physical experience centres. Material Depot serves customers across key metro markets and currently operates experience centres in Bengaluru, with plans to expand to other cities.

Dr Doodley has raised $3.3 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by V3 Ventures to scale its hospital-backed veterinary-at-home and 24x7 pet hospital model.

The round consists Rs 20 crore in equity led by V3 Ventures and Rs 10 crore in debt. Investors such as Campus Fund and Thackersey Family Office also participated.

The Bengaluru-based pet healthcare startup said it plans to expand from its current three hospitals to seven multispecialty pet hospitals by opening four new 24x7 facilities in Bengaluru’s Bellandur, Indiranagar, Rajajinagar, and North Bengaluru over the next 12 months.

The company was founded in October 2023 by Utsav Bisaria and Yash Jayprakash Ladda. Dr Doodley combines vet-at-home service with 24x7 multispecialty pet hospitals, allowing pets to receive treatment at home while ensuring quick escalation to hospital care when needed. The company owns and operates three 24x7 hospitals in Bengaluru and works with a team of 35 doctors. These hospitals offer a host of healthcare facilities, including in-house diagnostics, X-ray, ultrasound, surgeries, blood tests, along with a team of the best senior doctors in Bengaluru.

Good Monk

Superfoods Valley, which runs the nutrition brand Good Monk, has raised Rs 33 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures, along with participation from Sharrp Ventures, and Suyash Saraf's family fund Hyperscale Ventures, the founder of Dot & Key.

The Bengaluru-based startup said the funding valued the company at Rs 175 crore. The funding will drive research and development for new products, evaluating new formats to fortify daily foods through easy use, clean and clinically proven nutrition products, the company said. The capital will be used to deepen distribution into tier II and III online markets and increase brand awareness in a structured and focused manner.

Vibrium

Vibrium has raised $1 million in a seed funding round from industry executives in fintech, enterprise technology, and digital infrastructure as it accelerates product development, and strengthens its goal-oriented AI agent framework.

The startup also plans to scale enterprise deployments across sectors including BFSI, e-commerce, SaaS, and operations-driven businesses.

Vibrium is led by Akshat Saxena and is building autonomous, auditable, and outcome-driven AI systems. The platform blends process intelligence, automation, and human-like autonomy to help enterprises transform how work gets done.

