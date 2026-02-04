Fibr AI, 1.5 Degree, EyeROV get early-stage funding

Marketing AI platform Fibr AI, dairy startup 1.5 Degree, and marine robotics startup EyeROV have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds from venture capital firms, angel investors and others.

Fibr AI said it has raised $5.7 million (Rs 51.5 crore) in a seed round led by Accel, with participation from WillowTree Ventures and MVP Ventures.

The round also saw participation from top executives at Fortune 100 companies as angel investors and advisors, the company said in a statement.

The latest round follows Fibr AI's $1.8 million pre-seed round in 2024. To date, the startup has raised $7.5 million in funding.

Founded by Ankur Goyal and Pritam Roy, Fibr AI's platform transforms websites from static pages into adaptive, self-optimizing experiences. It embeds autonomous agents directly into every URL.

The startup says the platform offers adaptable experiences as agents continuously generate insights and run thousands of micro-experiments in parallel. It connects marketing intent to on-site performance through deep integration with leading analytics, advertising, and CRM platforms, including GA4, GTM, Salesforce, Adobe, Google Ads, and Meta.

Natturz Bio Kontrol Pvt Ltd, the operator of 1.5 Degree, has raised $1 million for its alternative dairy platform in a pre-Series A round led by 35North Ventures’ India Discovery Fund-II.

The startup said it will use the capital to scale up manufacturing, deepen institutional partnerships, and fuel geographic expansion to Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

1.5 Degree says it bypasses consumer adoption challenges and focuses on institutional food service. It creates strategic partnerships with global food service companies like Compass Group and Sodexo to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of plant-based offerings directly to corporate cafeterias, hotel chains, educational institutions, and large-scale dining operations across India, including via its own in-institution QSR formats.

Its product offering includes gelatos, frozen desserts, milk, yogurt, tofu, cooking cream, smoothie yogurt bowls, and oat-milk refresher beverages.

Marine robotics startup EyeROV, which is operated by IROV Technologies Pvt Ltd, has raised Rs 13 crore in a pre-Series A round from AWE Funds and Unicorn India Ventures.

The startup plans to use the capital to accelerate research and development, drive product innovation, and support market expansion across India and globally.

"This funding will accelerate our trajectory as we scale our technology and expand our footprint internationally. This round serves as a strategic precursor to our $10 million Series A, for which we are already seeing strong preliminary interest from Indian and global investors,” said Johns Mathai, co-founder and CEO, EyeROV.

Founded by Mathai and Kannappa Palaniappan in 2017, EyeROV operates at the intersection of marine robotics, infrastructure inspection, and defence technology. It develops advanced remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and unmanned surface vessels (USVs) for complex underwater inspections, featuring a proprietary long-tunnel inspection capability of up to 10 km.

