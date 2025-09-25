Emergent, Samaaro, Cosmoserve Space, others secure funding

Emergent co-founders (from left) Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha

No-code platform Emergent, event marketing firm Samaaro, spacetech startup Cosmoserve Space, agri-supply chain firm KisanKonnect, and agritech startup Bharat Intelligence have raised fresh capital across various funding rounds, the companies said Thursday.

Emergent, a “vibe-coding” platform, has raised $23 million (Rs 204 crore) in its Series A round led by Lightspeed, with participation from Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures, and angels, including Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot, and Balaji Srinivasan.

This brings Emergent’s total funding to $30 million, including a $7 million seed round backed by Y Combinator and Together Fund.

The startup said the funds will be used to expand the team, deepen investments in research, and scale the platform.

Founded this year by Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha, Emergent offers an agentic AI coding platform that enables small business owners, solo founders, and creators to build and launch software without writing a single line of code. The platform uses a team of specialized AI agents to code, test, and deploy in the cloud.

Event marketing platform Samaaro has raised $500,000 in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, with participation from Silver Needle Ventures, Lets Venture, SucSEED Innovation Fund, Sagar Narola, Suryansh Jalan, and Gautam Kumar.

The startup said most of the funds will go toward strengthening its brand presence in India and the Middle East, with a focus on acquiring mid- and enterprise-level clients for whom events are a core marketing channel.

Founded in 2020 by Purnank Prakash and Mayank Banka, Samaaro is an AI-powered platform that helps enterprises turn events into revenue. Its unified SaaS stack integrates attendee management, lead scoring, analytics, and marketing tools. Clients include ICICI Lombard, Modon Properties, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Varun Beverages, and Apex Group.

Spacetech startup Cosmoserve Space has raised $3.17 million in a pre-seed round led by Alan Rutledge, with participation from AUM Ventures, Shakti VC, and Ram Shriram, an early Google investor

“This funding will accelerate our mission to develop cutting-edge solutions for space debris mitigation, ensuring safer and more sustainable orbital environments for future generations,” said founder and CEO Chiranjeevi Phanindra.

Cosmoserve Space develops autonomous robotic spacecraft designed to address the growing challenge of space debris.

KisanKonnect has raised Rs 72 crore ($8.1 million) in a pre-Series B round led by Bajaj Finserv Ventures, with participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Brothers, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.

"This fundraise will help us expand our technology stack further, deepen our farmer network and scale both our digital and offline presence,” said co-founder Vivek Nirmal.

Operating in Mumbai and Pune, KisanKonnect runs a supply chain platform for fresh produce, delivering safe, residue-tested fruits and vegetables.

Agritech startup Bharat Intelligence has secured Rs 7 crore in a pre-seed round led by farmer-run Sahyadri Farms.

Led by Azhaan Merchant, Bharat Intelligence uses AI to organize rural labour markets, providing farmers with timely access to skilled crews.

