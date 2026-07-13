Singtel winds up Mauritius unit linked to Bharti Airtel investment

FILE PHOTO Singtel signage at the head office in Singapore February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Singapore Telecommunications said on Monday its unit, Viridian, had been placed under members' voluntary liquidation.

Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, said it also appointed a liquidator to manage the winding up of the Mauritius-incorporated unit.

The telecom firm said the winding up of Viridian is not expected to have any material impact on the group's net tangible assets or earnings per share.

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Viridian Group has historically served as a corporate holding vehicle within the group's structure for managing equity holdings and investments — most notably its long-standing stake in Indian telecommunications giant Bharti Airtel.

Singtel, through units Pastel and Viridian, had disposed of a 3.3% stake in Bharti Airtel for S$2.54 billion ($1.97 billion) in August 2022.

The Singapore-listed firm currently owns a 7.3% stake in Bharti Airtel, according to LSEG data.

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