BAAS Technologies, Avni Wellness, SAVE Microfinance raise funds; BlackSoil inks M&A

Credit: 123RF.com

Feminine hygiene brand Avni Wellness and spacetech startup BAAS Technologies have bagged funding in early-stage rounds, while SAVE Microfinance has raised debt to support its expansion.

Separately,alternative credit platform BlackSoil has acquired the solar financing business of Credit Fair, a green energy financing platform with expertise in rooftop solar financing.

Advertisement

Spacetech startup BAAS Technologies has secured Rs 5 crore ($0.5 million) in a pre-seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, with participation from SINE IIT Bombay and a group of private angel investors.

The company will use the capital to advance R&D on its liquid and solid propulsion systems, build a static test facility and manufacturing infrastructure, procure equipment and raw materials, grow the engineering and operations teams, meet regulatory compliance, and achieve upcoming engine and flight-testing milestones.

Founded in 2024 by Tanmay Kanmahale, Prashant Patil, Atharva Pingale, Swayam Sonar, and Shriniwas Hase, BAAS Technologies builds reusable sub-orbital and orbital launch vehicles for research institutions and commercial space companies. It also designs and develops its own solid and liquid rocket propulsion systems.

Advertisement

Avni Wellness, a women's health brand, has raised Rs 4 crore in a strategic funding round led by existing investor Proteus Partners as it looks to scale its operations in India.

The round also saw participation from True Elements co-founders Puru Gupta and Sreejith Moolayil, as well as Thyrocare founder A Velumani and impact investor Somya Nigam through Bharat Ke Super Founders.

Advertisement

Avni Wellness said the capital will be used to strengthen its digital commerce engine, expand its cycle nutrition portfolio, and scale its women-led micro-entrepreneur network across India.

Founded by Sujata Pawar, Avni Wellness’ portfolio includes antimicrobial reusable pads and liposomal iron supplements. The brand also offers solutions across PCOS care, calcium support, UTI and vaginal health, and seed-based hormonal nutrition.

Advertisement

Microfinance firm SAVE Microfinance has raised Rs 40 crore in debt funding, comprising Rs 25 crore from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and Rs 15 crore from Northern Arc Capital.

The debt funding will drive the company's lending capacity for women entrepreneurs and rural households. It will help scale the company's microfinance operations, enhance customer outreach, and meet growing demand for affordable credit across its operational geographies.

BlackSoil-Credit Fair

Advertisement

Alternative credit platform BlackSoil has acquired the solar financing business of green energy financing platform Credit Fair, marking its entry into the rapidly growing renewable energy financing sector. The deal also allows BlackSoil to expand its presence in the partner-driven B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) lending ecosystem.

While the financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, BlackSoil will acquire Credit Fair's solar financing business along with its management team, technology platform, brand and operating infrastructure. Credit Fair currently manages assets worth Rs 152.6 crore.

Founded in 2018, Credit Fair has built a presence across more than 20 states, processing over 3.5 lakh loans, and disbursed more than Rs 1,300 crore. It has partnered with solar companies such as Tata Power, Waaree, SolarSquare, UTL Solar, Livguard, Navitas and Adani Solar.

Share article on Leave Your Comments