ekincare, AscentHR, WTF seal M&As; TOCAL raises fresh capital

Kiran Kalakuntla, Founder & CEO ekincare

ekincare, AscentHR and Nikhil Kamath's WTF have acquired companies to strengthen their respective platforms, while EV fleet infrastructure startup TOCAL has secured funding from various investors.

Digital health platform ekincare has acquired Superclaims, an AI-powered claims SaaS platform, which will continue to operate independently.

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ekincare said Superclaims fills the "critical layer" missing between insurers and third-party administrators (TPAs) through its claims adjudication platform that integrates directly with an insurer's or TPA's existing workflow.

"With this acquisition, ekincare brings together employers, employees, healthcare providers, insurers and TPAs on a single intelligence layer, creating a more connected healthcare ecosystem," the company said in a statement.

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AscentHR, an HR solutions provider, has acquired APAC-focussed payroll outsourcing firm OS HRS for an undisclosed amount.

The deal was completed in a single-stage transaction in June 2026, under which Bengaluru-based AscentHR acquired 100% of the equity share capital of OS HRS Malaysia, OS HRS Japan, and OS HRS India from BREXA Inc.

Malaysia-based OS HRS provides end-to-end managed payroll services across multiple countries through operational hubs in Japan and India. The company helps multinational organizations manage payroll efficiently and compliantly across diverse markets.

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BTG Studios

Nikhil Kamath's media and venture platform WTF has acquired Mumbai-based creative agency BTG (By The Gram), following its earlier acquisition of One Hand Clap (OHC).

The acquisition is part of WTF’s strategy to build a portfolio of "founder-led, culture-first" creative businesses in India.

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Founded by Aaliya Amrin, Eman Batliwalla and Danisha Kohli, BTG Studios works with brands such as Netflix, Prime Video, IKEA, Volkswagen, Bumble, Soho House, Marriott and Nykaa across the luxury, beauty, hospitality, entertainment, technology, tourism, wellness, lifestyle and consumer sectors.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition gives BTG access to capital, WTF's network and distribution infrastructure, and organizational depth, the latter said.

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TOCAL, an EV fleet and fulfillment infrastructure company, has secured investment commitments of Rs 9 crore ($0.9 million) led by XB Group, the parent of K-Indev Logistics, which committed Rs 8.5 crore.

The round also saw participation from family office Navyug Global Ventures and HNI investor Nivetha Muralidharan.

"Together with K-Indev Logistics, we are creating an integrated platform that combines fulfillment, through strategically-located micro-warehouses, with a tech-enabled EV fleet to support the next phase of India's commerce growth," said Dhairyasheel Deshmukh, founder and CEO of TOCAL.

Bengaluru-headquartered TOCAL provides technology-driven EV fleet and fulfilment infrastructure services, enabling sustainable commerce through EV-powered last-mile delivery, fulfilment centres and fleet management technology.

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