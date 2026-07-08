Doodhvale Farms, Neothera, eNLife Research, Onpoint secure funding

Radhika Agarwal, founder, Neothera

Dairy brand Doodhvale Farms, skin health company Neothera, diagnostics platform eNLife Research, and consumer rewards platform Onpoint have raised funding in various early-stage rounds.

Doodhvale Farms, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) dairy and daily essentials brand, has raised $1 million (Rs 9.5 crore) from its existing lead investor, Atomic Capital Fund I.

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The startup will use the capital to expand into new markets, deepen penetration in existing channels, drive product innovation, and invest in AI and technology.

Doodhvale Farms delivers fresh dairy products across Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal and Meerut, and ships products like ghee and cold-pressed oils across India.

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Neothera has raised Rs 9 crore ($0.9 million) in a pre-seed funding round led by Blume Ventures, with participation from Consumer Collective, Veltis Capital, and others. Investment syndicate Barbershop Fund, led by Bombay Shaving Company founder Shantanu Deshpande, also participated.

Founded by Radhika Agarwal, Neothera offers skincare solutions by identifying and addressing the underlying causes of skin conditions through a combination of diagnostics, behavioural interventions, doctor-backed protocols, technology, and targeted clinical formulations.

The company said it will use the capital to strengthen its technology capabilities, expand its product portfolio, invest in research and development, grow its clinical and scientific team, and scale customer acquisition across India.

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eNLife Research has secured Rs 6 crore in a seed funding round led by Piper Serica VC Fund.

The Bengaluru-based deeptech startup, incubated at the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) at the Indian Institute of Science, is building an AI-driven diagnostic platform for Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

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The capital will be deployed to build and validate eNLife's blood-based biomarker platform, expand its Bengaluru-based R&D team, and take its first diagnostic assay from prototype to clinical-grade validation.

Founded by Deepak Kumaran Nair, Jojo Jacob, and Anish Mathew, eNLife is developing a blood test that screens for a panel of five-seven biomarkers linked to the onset of Alzheimer's disease, including amyloid beta and pathogenic forms of tau, the two proteins associated with Alzheimer's pathology.

The startup is also designing assays capable of simultaneously tracking 25-100 biological markers to identify multiple forms of dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases years before the onset of clinical symptoms.

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Onpoint has raised $600,000 in a pre-seed funding round co-led by IndiaQuotient's First Cheque and Whiteboard Capital.

The round also saw participation from several angel investors, including former directors from Meta and Google.

The fresh capital will speed up product development, expand Onpoint's merchant network, and grow its user base across India.

Founded in 2025 by former Meta colleagues Nakul Khanna and Anurag Gupta, Onpoint is building a payment-agnostic rewards platform that allows consumers to earn additional rewards, called Onpoints, whenever they purchase gift vouchers or shop with partner brands through the company’s app, website, or browser extension.

These rewards stack on top of existing credit card points and loyalty programme benefits, allowing consumers to maximize rewards without changing their payment behavior.

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