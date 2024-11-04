African VC Janngo marks final close of second fund with oversubscription

Premium Janngo Capital leadership team (L to R): Emmanuel Chavane (General Partner), Fatoumata Bâ (Founder and Executive Chairwoman), Antonia Gleizes-Lacombe (Operating Partner), Ayebobo Niang (Operating Partner) and Sébastien Nony (General Partner)

Janngo Capital, a Francophone Africa-focused multi-stage venture capital firm that backs tech-based small and medium enterprises, marked the final close of its second investment vehicle with an oversubscription. The International Financial Corporation (IFC)-backed Janngo Capital secured 20% more commitments than the $65 million initial target for its Startup Fund. The Ivory ......