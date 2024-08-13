African PE Mediterrania eyes final close of Fund IV with oversubscription

Premium Albert Alsina, founder and CEO, Mediterrania Capital Partners

Mediterrania Capital Partners, a Malta-based private equity firm that manages assets worth $800 million, is aiming to conclude fundraising of its fourth investment vehicle by the end of the current year with an oversubscription, having already raised over three-fourths of the target, according to a top company executive. The Valletta-headquartered PE ......