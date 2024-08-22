African microlender M-Kopa to bag funding from a consortium for minority stake
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • African microlender M-Kopa to bag funding from a consortium for minority stake

African microlender M-Kopa to bag funding from a consortium for minority stake

By Dilasha Seth

  • 22 Aug 2024
Premium
African microlender M-Kopa to bag funding from a consortium for minority stake
Jesse Moore, co-founder and CEO, M-Kopa | Credit: LinkedIn

African digital credit provider M-Kopa, which offers microfinancing for everyday essentials, is set to raise capital from a consortium of investors including some existing ones, for a significant minority stake, VCCircle has learnt. The company already counts names like British International Investment, Lightrock, International Finance Corporation and Standard Bank on its ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Ares Asia sets eyes on full exit with robust returns from India bet

Finance

Ares Asia sets eyes on full exit with robust returns from India bet

Premium
African microlender M-Kopa to bag funding from a consortium for minority stake

Finance

African microlender M-Kopa to bag funding from a consortium for minority stake

MUFG Bank doubles down on its investment in DMI Finance

Finance

MUFG Bank doubles down on its investment in DMI Finance

Pro
General Atlantic takes a haircut from one of its biggest India PE bets

Finance

General Atlantic takes a haircut from one of its biggest India PE bets

Premium
Egyptian venture capital firm Acasia gears up for second tech fund

Finance

Egyptian venture capital firm Acasia gears up for second tech fund

Snapdeal founders' VC firm Titan Capital raises $24 mn for Winners Fund

Finance

Snapdeal founders' VC firm Titan Capital raises $24 mn for Winners Fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW