Africa-focused PE firm Alta Semper set to rope in returning LP for second fund

Premium From Left: Afsane Jetha, Ronald S. Lauder and Richard D. Parsons, founders, Alta Semper

Alta Semper, an Africa-focused private equity firm that backs mid-segment growth companies across healthcare and consumer goods sectors, is likely to secure a commitment from a global financial institution for its second investment vehicle-- $150 million target Alta Semper Growth Fund II. The London-headquartered PE firm is looking to rope in ......