Advent-backed Cohance names former Cipla chief as chairman and CEO

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Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, the Advent International-backed contract development and manufacturing platform, has hired former Cipla chief as the new executive chairman and Group CEO.

The Mumbai-listed CDMO has roped it Umang Vohra "as a deliberate, strategic decision" to "lead the company's transformation and next phase of growth", according to an exchange filing from Cohance.

Vohra will takeover as the executive chairman, effective May 1, 2026 and group CEO effective May 20, 2026.

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The CDMO's former chief Sharma is stepping down due to personal reasons, according to the exchange filing. He will serve as an advisor with the company for the next nine months and will support a "smooth" transition, the filing added.

On joining Cohance, Vohra said, "I believe deeply in the long-term value creation potential of this platform. Cohance’s technology offerings, depth of its R&D talent, and the quality of the leadership team already in place provide a strong foundation.

He joins the company after helming Cipla as its CEO and Managing Director since 2016. Now Vohra has been succeeded at the pharma major by Group COO Achin Gupta.

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At Cipla, Vohra was responsible for the strategic growth, financial performance, innovation and operational excellence. Under Vohra, Cipla advanced its digital and manufacturing capabilities, and invested in next generation therapies.

Overall, Vohra's experience in the pharmaceutical space exceeds three decades.

Prior to Cipla, he worked at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for nearly 14 years, where he last served as the EVP and head of North America generics and corporate. He donned many hats at Dr. Reddy's, including as the CFO, and played a key role in strategic planning and business development.

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Vohra holds a management degree from TA Pai Management Institute and kicked off his career as a finance manager in companies such as Eicher Ltd and Pepsico India.

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