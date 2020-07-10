Accel-backed app testing platform BrowserStack snaps up US firm Percy

BrowserStack Inc., which operates a web and mobile application testing platform, has acquired the United States-based visual testing and review platform Percy.

In a statement, the San Francisco- and Mumbai-based BrowserStack said the acquisition would help it add both manual and automated visual tests on its stack. It did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Percy, set up in 2015 and based in San Francisco, helps clients’ product teams ship their applications faster by testing visual and user interface changes against an underlying code.

BrowserStack co-founder Ritesh Arora said the move would also help its strategy of becoming “the testing infrastructure of the internet”. “As we expand the capabilities of our platform, developers can rely on BrowserStack for all their testing needs and focus on doing what they do best—creating amazing experiences,” he added.

BrowserStack was founded in 2011 by Arora and Nakul Aggarwal. Before their current venture, the two co-founded QuarkRank and Downcase.

The company says it has over 25,000 customers who can access more than 2,000 real mobile devices and scalable cloud infrastructure. Its clients include large companies such as Microsoft, Barclays, Twitter and Expedia.

In January 2018, the company raised $50 million (about Rs 318 crore) in a Series A round from US-based venture capital firm Accel. As part of that investment, Accel partner Ryan Sweeney joined BrowserStack’s board of directors.

BrowserStack’s acquisition of Percy marks the latest M&A move by a firm operating on the software-as-a-service model. Deals in this space are usually made to expand a company’s technological capabilities, giving them the chance to build out entire ecosystems.

Also on Friday, SaaS unicorn Freshworks acquired cloud management platform Flint, a Singapore- and India-based firm that helps its clients to integrate different cloud services and accelerate their digital transformation.

San Mateo-based Freshworks has made several moves to expand its service suite, including through the acquisitions of US-based customer management platform Natero Inc and AnsweriQ Inc.

Earlier this week, California-based Brillio said it had acquired data insights company Cognetik Corp. In June, global technology services firm Aspire Systems Inc acquired digital transformation services company RapidValue Solutions.