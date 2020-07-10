SaaS unicorn Freshworks acquires cloud management platform Flint

Software-as-a-services company Freshworks Inc. has acquired cloud management platform Flint, a Singapore- and India-based firm that helps its clients to integrate different cloud services and accelerate their digital transformation.

The San Mateo, US-based SaaS company said in a statement the acquisition will help it provide greater visibility for information technology teams seeking to manage hybrid cloud infrastructures.

It didn’t disclose financial terms of the acquisition.

Flint, operated by Infiverve Technologies Pte Ltd, was set up by Ankur Gakhar and Abhishek Pande in 2012. As part of this acquisition, the two will move to Freshworks. Gakhar will head its automation and cloud management product team and Pande will lead the platform and technology integration drive.

“As part of Freshservice [Freshworks’ IT service desk application suite], the acquired Flint technology will also enable insight across infrastructure and apps, maintain service health and optimize cloud delivery and spend,” Pande said.

Freshworks chief product officer Prakash Ramamurthy said the acquisition would also help in IT automation, which is necessary for accelerating companies’ transition to remote workforces.

This is Freshworks’ third acquisition in the last year. In May last year, it acquired US-based customer management platform Natero Inc. to add to relevant data and analytics capabilities for its suite. Following that, it acquired US-based AnsweriQ Inc in February this year. AnsweriQ is a provider of intelligent automation for customer service.

Previously, Freshworks bought marketing software startup Zarget in August 2017. Its other acquisitions include chatbot venture Joe Hukum, SaaS startup Pipemonk, social chat platform Chatimity and social media analytics venture Airwoot.

The company, founded in 2010, was initially known as Freshdesk before a rebranding exercise in 2017. The company says it has over 2,700 employees at offices located across India, the United Kingdom, the US, Australia and Germany.

In November last year, Freshworks raised $150 million in its Series H round led by existing investors. The transaction valued the company at $3.5 billion.