Bain-controlled Brillio acquires US-based data insights firm Cognetik

Santa Clara, California-based Brillio, a digital technology consulting and solutions firm, has acquired data insights company Cognetik Corp., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Cognetik was set up by Cat Iuga and Daniel Herdean in 2011. The company helps its clients – which include firms such as Facebook and McDonald’s – to build and implement analytics solutions to optimise their customer experience.

The acquisition sum wasn’t disclosed.

“The industry depth and experience Cognetik brings in advanced analytics, particularly in the areas of customer experience personalisation and web analytics, along with Brillio’s existing strength in data science and data engineering, will ensure our customers leverage insights from data and become more relevant than ever,” Brillio founder and chief executive Raj Mamodia said.

Cognetik’s additional presence in Romania will also help Brillio expand the global reach of its services.

Brillio also operates in countries including the US, India, and the United Kingdom. The company was created in 2013 as a spin-off from the former Collabera IT Solutions business unit. Mamodia had joined Collabera in 2012 as its CEO.

In January last year, Bain Capital acquired a majority stake in the US-based digital technology consulting firm, with the transaction being led by the private equity firm’s India team.

At the time, Brillio said it would use the capital received in the acquisition to build its capabilities in the areas of design, experience, product engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, natural language processing, cloud and analytics.

Other digital and technology companies that Bain has invested in include Bellsystem24, Waystar, Viewpoint, Blue Coat, BMC Software, Genpact, QuEST Global Services, SunGard Data Systems and VXI.