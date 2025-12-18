Aavishkaar Capital, BeeNext invest in WorkIndia’s Series B round

Credit: Manni Das/VCCircle

Hiring portal WorkIndia has raised Rs 97 crore ($10.8 million) in its Series B funding round led by impact investor Aavishkaar Capital, with participation from existing investor BeeNext Capital, the company said on Wednesday.

Aavishkaar Capital invested Rs 75 crore in the round, while BeeNext Capital put in Rs 22 crore.

WorkIndia said that the funding will be used to strengthen its technology platform, improve the job-matching function, and expand operations in high-demand regions.

Advertisement

Nilesh Dungarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of WorkIndia, said that the funding right in time for the company's "next growth phase”.

Founded in 2015, WorkIndia operates a recruitment platform focused on blue and grey-collar workers across more than 50 job categories, including delivery, retail, telecalling, field sales, and warehouse roles. The company primarily serves employers and job seekers in Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities, where access to organised hiring channels remains limited.

Dungarwal said, “Our mission is simple, create a transparent, tech-driven job platform for this [blue and grey-collar] workforce.”

Advertisement

The company said it remains profitable.

Sanchayan Chakraborty, partner at Aavishkaar Capital, said the firm sees strong long-term potential in the segment. He said, “Finding productive jobs for the large and growing blue-collar workforce is critical for sustained growth and social stability in India, and WorkIndia is leading the charge in transforming this space.”

WorkIndia counts BeeNext Capital, Beenos, Xiaomi, Persol Venture, SBI Tokyo, Insitor Impact Fund, and Yamauchi Family Office among its investors. In January 2023, the company raised $12 million in a pre-Series B round led by SBI Holdings, Yamauchi No.10 Family Office, Persol, and Insitor.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments