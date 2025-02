A91 Partners-backed FinBox looks to break even, banks on next phase of growth

Premium FinBox's signage at its office. | Credit: FinBox/LinkedIn

After posting a net loss for three consecutive years, A91 Partners-backed fintech firm FinBox is looking to break even on a monthly basis by April, a senior company executive told VCCircle. The “next phase” looks more promising as FinBox has recorded an expansion in revenue and a sharp fall in expenses, said ......