Zomato, Swiggy get notice for $90 mn in unpaid taxes

By Reuters

  • 22 Nov 2023
Credit: Reuters

India's top organization for indirect taxes has issued notices on unpaid taxes worth about 7.5 billion rupees ($90 million) to food delivery companies Zomato and Swiggy, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has sent a tax demand of more than 4 billion rupees to Zomato and of around 3.5 billion rupees to Swiggy, the report said.

The DGGI considers delivery a service on which the two companies are liable to pay goods and services tax (GST) between July 2017 and March 2023, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Zomato declined to comment, while Swiggy and the DGGI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

