Zomato’s dining head steps down to join Kenko Health

Zomato’s global dining business head Aman Priyadarshi, who quit the online food delivery firm last month, has joined Kenko Health to lead the healthcare financing startup’s product division.

Priyadarshi started Zomato in 2018 as a product manager of search. He also worked on the firm’s payments solution and later the consumer app. In 2020-21, he headed the company’s online ordering business in Turkey.

His departure marks the latest exit at the foodtech firm in little over three months.

A few top exits have left the food aggregator in the span of a few months. In January 2022, Zomato co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from his position. In November 2022, co-founder Mohit Gupta, Rahul Ganjoo, new initiatives head, and Siddharth Jhawar, the former head of Intercity Legends service had quit Zomato.

In the same month, the Gurugram-based company also decided to lay off about 3% of its employees across a 3,800-member team across functions, including technology, product and marketing, in what it said was a performance-based churn.

However, the company’s stock, down about 46% in the last twelve months, has been facing pressure from investors.

Zomato’s December quarter results are due this week. According to its latest available financials, it reported a net loss of Rs 251 crore for the September 2022 quarter, down from Rs 430 crore a year ago, after a rise in income from food delivery and wholesale Hyperpure unit helped its revenue.

Its operating revenue from operations rose 62% to Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,024 crore a year earlier.

In August, in the firm’s annual general meeting its management said its food delivery business was looking to break-even in the next six months.

