Zendesk snaps up workforce management platform Tymeshift

David Birchmier, founder of Tymeshift

Bengaluru and California-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Zendesk said Thursday it has acquired Connecticut-based modern workforce management solution Tymeshift.

The acquisition furthers Zendesk’s commitment to offer innovative omnichannel and AI capabilities powering exceptional customer experiences, it said in a statement. It didn’t disclose terms of the transaction.

The deal comes after Zendesk, which initially invested in Tymeshift in 2020, was itself acquired by group of private equity firms led by Permira and Hellman and Friedman for $10.2 billion in June last year.

Founded by David Birchmier in 2017, AI-powered Tymeshift claims to deliver better customer service and increase team productivity with real-time reporting, forecasting and scheduling.

“Tymeshift allows customers to optimize staffing based on accurate forecasts and data, automate time-consuming chores, collect better insights and make great reports,” said Birchmier, former Tymeshift CEO and current director for workforce management (WFM) strategy and go-to-market at Zendesk.

Zendesk was founded by Morten Primdahl, Alexander Aghassipour and Mikkel Svane in 2007. It is a customer relationship management company that builds software to meet the needs of any business.

“Companies of all sizes benefit from WFM tooling, so Tymeshift was a natural choice when looking to expand our product portfolio. With this acquisition we made adoption seamless and ensured immediate value to Zendesk customers,” said Matt Price, senior vice president, Zendesk.

In 2021, Zendesk acquired AI automation startup Cleverly. Earlier, between 2008 and 2019, it had acquired a clutch of startups including Smooch, Base CRM, BIME Analytics and Zopim.

