Briskpe, two others secure early-stage funding

Fintech startup Briskpe and software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Reelo secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Briskpe has raised $5 million (Rs 42 crore) in a seed funding round from PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus.

Founded by Sanjay Tripathy, CPTO Nilesh Pathak and Indunath Chaudhary, Briskpe is a Mumbai-based cross-border payments platform, which aims to simplify global payments for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Briskpe was one of 30 early-stage fintech start-ups that participated in PayU’s inaugural accelerator program, inFINity.

“With Briskpe’s management team, expertise in digital-first business models and banking systems, we're excited to participate in shaping their future growth,” said Vijay Agicha, chief investment officer, PayU.

Computer vision software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Assert AI has raised $4 million (Rs 30 crore) in a Series A funding round from a host of investors including Ramesh Hariharan (ex-LatentView), Prashant Purker (ex-ICICI Venture) and grain commerce platform Arya.ag, among others.

The company plans to utilise the funds to expand its presence across markets and improve its research and development (R&D) efforts.

Assert AI is a SaaS platform whose latest solution Pratham is a no-code platform for computer vision tailored for non-AI users, democratises access to AI-powered video analytics. It also has developed another platform known as Alpha that offers clients multiple options to consume and integrate data into their production systems including API endpoints, direct hardware integration and comprehensive dashboards for insights derived from computer vision algorithms.

Reelo has secured $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in a funding round from Silicon Valley-based angel investor Gokul Rajaram.

The funding will enable Reelo to hire talent across departments, improve its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, build a personal data-driven assistant that automates marketing for them, and expand its presence in existing and new global markets.

Founded in 2021 by Parin Sanghvi and Prit Sanghvi, Reelo helps restaurants and retail businesses maximise their revenue and growth through an AI-first customer loyalty and marketing automation platform.

The startup has its presence across India, the Middle East and Africa, and counts brands like Jumboking, Lite Bite Foods, Aditya Birla Group Hospitality, Huber & Holly, Jamie's Italian, TGIF, Biggies Burger as part of its client portfolio.

