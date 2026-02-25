Wyser Capital marks first close of maiden agentic AI fund

Wyser Capital, a Bengaluru-based venture capital firm focused on enterprise and agentic artificial intelligence, has made the first close of its maiden fund, securing about 40%, or roughly Rs 48 crore ($5.3 million), of the targeted Rs 120 crore corpus.

The firm said the first close drew commitments from technology chief executive officers, senior executives, industry operators and institutional investors, amid rising investor interest in agentic AI as the next phase of enterprise transformation.

“The first close reflects strong alignment with discerning investors, including seasoned business leaders, technologists, and institutions, who recognize AI’s transformative impact on the enterprise landscape,” said Supria Dhanda, co-founder and managing partner at Wyser Capital. “For subsequent closes, we will continue to build on our above investor base and expand our coverage with family offices and institutions,” she added.

Founded by Dhanda, Suresh Vaswani, and Satyakam Mohanty, Wyser Capital is positioning itself as a high-conviction, operator-led fund backing enterprise-focused agentic AI startups.

“Wyser Capital is built to be a long-term partner to founders,” said Suresh Vaswani, co-founder, general partner, and chairman of the firm. “Beyond capital, we bring access to enterprise networks and deep operating experience. Select investors associated with the first close are formally engaging beyond capital through investment committee participation and founder mentoring.”

The firm plans to invest primarily in proof-of-concept and early-revenue-stage companies building intellectual property-driven solutions in India for global enterprise markets.

It will write initial cheques of Rs 2-5 crore per portfolio company and has set aside capital for follow-on investments in select startups.

“Our investment approach is anchored in a rigorous proprietary evaluation framework, indexing on deep technical and business diligence with strong founder-market fit,” said Satyakam Mohanty, co-founder and managing partner at Wyser Capital.