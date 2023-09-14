WorkIndia among dozens of curated startups courting investors at VCCircle’s The Pitch

Around 40 startups made an elevator pitch to some of the most active early-stage investors in the country at the Bengaluru edition of VCCircle’s curated multi-city fundraising program The Pitch, on Thursday.

The program, which seeks to connect startups with serious investors (venture capital firms, family offices and others), is meant for early-stage ventures courting prospective financial backers in curated sessions.

The Pitch kicks off today and will move to Delhi on 6 October and thereafter to Mumbai on 3 November, followed by a grand finale in December that would also acknowledge and celebrate disruptors in the ecosystem.

Among the more mature startups, WorkIndia, which already counts backers such as Beenext, Xiaomi, Insitor Impact Fund, SBI Tokyo, Nintendo Family Office, Persol, Asuka Asset Management, besides angel investors, is making a pitch to raise what is believed to be its Series B round.

The eight-year-old venture co-founded by Nilesh Dungarwal, Moiz Arsiwala and Kunal Patil, is a job portal for blue and grey-collar workers. It had raised a pre-Series B round less than a year ago.

Pre-Series A

Early-stage

