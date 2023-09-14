WorkIndia among dozens of curated startups courting investors at VCCircle’s The Pitch

facebook-page-view
By TEAM VCC

  • 14 Sep 2023
Around 40 startups made an elevator pitch to some of the most active early-stage investors in the country at the Bengaluru edition of VCCircle’s curated multi-city fundraising program The Pitch, on Thursday.  

The program, which seeks to connect startups with serious investors (venture capital firms, family offices and others), is meant for early-stage ventures courting prospective financial backers in curated sessions.  

The Pitch kicks off today and will move to Delhi on 6 October and thereafter to Mumbai on 3 November, followed by a grand finale in December that would also acknowledge and celebrate disruptors in the ecosystem. 

Among the more mature startups, WorkIndia, which already counts backers such as Beenext, Xiaomi, Insitor Impact Fund, SBI Tokyo, Nintendo Family Office, Persol, Asuka Asset Management, besides angel investors, is making a pitch to raise what is believed to be its Series B round.  

The eight-year-old venture co-founded by Nilesh Dungarwal, Moiz Arsiwala and Kunal Patil, is a job portal for blue and grey-collar workers. It had raised a pre-Series B round less than a year ago.  

Pre-Series A

Among those looking to scoop a pre-Series A round include names like enParadigm that automates talent management cycle for its clients; 21CC Education, which is into in-person skilling solution for blue-collar workers; primary healthcare chain Our Family Clinic; logistics tech venture Elixia; multi-sport centre chain GamePoint; traveltech platform Bag2Bag; education content firm Bright Kid; HRtech venture Screenit; gaming platform Tuttifrutti; On-demand tech support platform Scogo; batterytech startup Nexus Power; Terra Food; academic content firm Student Helpline and interior décor platform iDecorwala.  

Early-stage

