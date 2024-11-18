Women founders-focussed Colossa Ventures looking to tap offshore LPs for maiden fund

Premium (L-R): Vandana Rajadhyaksha and Ashu Suyash, co-founders, Colossa Ventures

Venture capital investor Colossa Ventures, which focusses on funding women entrepreneurs, is in talks to rope international limited partners (LP) for its maiden investment vehicle, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based firm, which was floated by former executives of Crisil and Aditya Birla Private Equity, is in ......