Wisdom Group enters CRM space with new acquisition

Wisdom Capital, the brokerage and trading unit of IT services company Wisdom Group, on Friday announced the acquisition of ImagineSales, a customer relationship management (CRM) firm.

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Post acquisition, the Noida-based company set up a new entity, called Wisdom CRM, a statement said.

Wistron had begun the process of developing CRM software under its group IT company Wisdom Tree Ventures prior to the acquisition, it added.

The group plans to leverage the technical knowhow of ImagineSales to complement its business operations and market reach. Faridabad-based ImagineSales will bring its existing clientele, technology and call centre operations to Wisdom CRM.

Wisdom CRM aims to cater to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the statement said. It looks to compete with global peers, including Salesforce and FreshSales, the statement added.

“The idea is to provide CRM software, cloud telephony, artificial intelligence(AI)-enabled chatbots with voice command functionality, encrypted data transfer, WhatsApp messaging services, bulk emailing, social media embedded tools, and helpdesk services under one roof. It will be similar to an all-encompassing modern departmental store,” Deb Mukherjee, founder and group CEO, Wisdom Group, said in a statement.

The platform’s AI-based assistant or voice bot, called Yeti, will be operational at all levels of the customer relationship funnel, tracking sales engagements, improving conversation rates, analysing customer profiles, and ensuring management of customer follow ups that will eventually help customers yield maximum profit, the statement said.

Sudip Samaddar, CEO of Wisdom CRM, said, “Yeti has been designed to constantly remind users about monthly sales targets, improve sales pitch, manage troubleshooting, and train in-house users by analysing call recordings and improving lead conversion rates.”

Wisdom Group is primarily focused on financial markets (Wisdom Capital), IT (Wisdom Tree Ventures), insurance (Wisdom Policy), and online gaming sectors (Wishgames11).