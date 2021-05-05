White Oak Capital Management ropes in Sanctum Wealth Management exec as business chief

White Oak Capital Management, a boutique investment management and advisory firm set up by former Goldman Sachs executive Prashant Khemka, has roped in Sanctum Wealth Management executive Prateek Pant.

Pant has joined the company as executive director and chief business officer.

Last year in September, White Oak Capital Management had appointed former managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal AMC as its new CEO.

Pant was head of products and solutions at Sanctum where he was also a founding team member. He has over 25 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry in India and abroad.

Before Sanctum, he worked with Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for over five years and Franklin Templeton for nearly four years. He was also with Bank of America, ABN Amro, HSBC and Commercial Bank of Qatar.

“We look forward to leveraging his wealth of experience in investment management for building products and for advising and engaging with clients and intermediaries alike,” said Khemka.

White Oak Capital Management is an affiliate of White Oak Capital Group, which was founded in 2017 by Khemka two months after quitting Goldman Sachs as managing director and chief investment officer of global emerging markets equities.

White Oak Capital Management controls assets of over Rs 9,000 crore in Indian equities for institutional and individual investors across PMS (portfolio management services), AIF (alternative investment fund) and advisory offerings.

The White Oak Capital Group provided investment management and advisory services for India equity assets of over $3.9 billion as of April 30, 2021.

Besides segregated managed accounts for leading global institutions, White Oak offers investment services through an array of fund vehicles domiciled in India, Ireland, Mauritius, and the UK to individual and institutional investors in India and abroad. White Oak has investment research teams based in India and Singapore, and additional sales and distribution offices in Switzerland and the UK.